Abe Mac spreads holiday cheer with performances at Borderland schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso artist Abe Mac performed at the Sierra Vista STEAM Academy on Dec. 11 as part of his annual Spread the Holiday Cheer concert series.

During Spread the Holiday Cheer, which visits multiple districts across Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, Mac performs Christmas carols and reads his children’s book, “Christmas Snow,” to students. This year, six schools from Socorro ISD, El Paso ISD, and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo are part of the program.

“I’m excited and grateful to continue this tradition of giving back,” Abe Mac said. “Our goal is to bring smiles to children, inspire them to dream big and ignite a passion for music, writing, and storytelling. A big thank you to Speaking Rock for their incredible partnership and belief in this program. They’ve helped us turn a vision into a reality!”

Tomorrow, Mac will perform for Escontrias Elementary and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo.

Abe Mac also will host A Honkytonk Christmas at 8 p.m. December 14 at The Plaza Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Abe Mac is an El Paso native, Socorro ISD alumni, and played for UTEP's Miners football team.