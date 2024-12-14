Here’s what to know from the top US diplomat’s push for stability in Syria

AQABA, Jordan (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up perhaps his last Middle East mission as America’s top diplomat. His aim has been preventing Syria from spiraling out of control after the sudden ouster of President Bashar Assad. Blinken was one of several senior U.S. officials traveling across the region in the Biden administration’s final weeks amid deep uncertainty in Washington and abroad over how Donald Trump will approach Mideast. Speaking Saturday in Jordan, Blinken said regional partners agreed that the new Syrian government should respect the rights of minorities and women, prevent terror groups from taking hold and more.

