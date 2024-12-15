Skip to Content
News

Corey puts up 27 and South Alabama knocks off East Texas A&M 81-72

KVIA
By
Published 12:53 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Myles Corey had 27 points in South Alabama’s 81-72 victory against East Texas A&M on Sunday.

Corey also added five assists and four steals for the Jaguars (7-3). Barry Dunning Jr. scored 14 points and added five rebounds. John Broom went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

The Lions (1-10) were led in scoring by Khaliq Abdul-Mateen, who finished with 17 points. Yusef Salih added 17 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Tay Mosher also had eight points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content