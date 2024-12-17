Biathlon official apologizes to athletes who have suffered mistreatment

Max Cobb, the secretary general of the International Biathlon Union, apologized to any athlete who was mistreated during his tenure at U.S. Biathlon during a 90-minute meeting focused on concerns about athlete safety brought to light by multiple Associated Press reports. Former biathletes told the AP that biathlon officials going back decades ignored sexual abuse by coaches and others. The women said officials were more concerned with winning medals than holding offenders accountable. One of the women accused Cobb and other board members in the meeting of ignoring the sexual abuse she suffered by two different coaches.

