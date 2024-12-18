Now caretaker of his dad’s work, Sean Ono Lennon seeks to innovate, not merely repeat

NEW YORK (AP) — Now caretaker of his dad’s work, Sean Ono Lennon is on a remarkable run. He won an Oscar this year for a short film based on John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s song “Happy Christmas (War is Over)” and was nominated for a Grammy for the innovative box set based on his father’s 1973 album “Mind Games.” It’s an absorbing package complete with puzzles, hidden material and messages only visible in ultraviolet light. Even more interesting is Lennon’s decision to experiment by reimagining some of his dad’s music, not just reissue what was done decades ago. Lennon says the work makes him feel close to his father, who was killed in 1980s.

