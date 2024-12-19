City of El Paso hosts groundbreaking for future site of Medical Center of the Americas Health Clinic project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, the City of El Paso broke ground on the future site of the Medical Center of the Americas Health Clinic. The facility will be located at 4240 Alameda Ave. in South-Central El Paso.

The facility will span across 10,500 square feet and will serve around 10,000 residents annually.

The clinic will offer services including HIV prevention, Sexual Health Services, Tuberculosis Diagnosis and Treatment, among others.

The MCA Health Clinic Project is funded by a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The project has a budget of $9 million.