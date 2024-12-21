Police seek information on vape shop robbery suspects

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso is looking for three men they say robbed the Kenworthy Tobacco and Vape store in Northeast El Paso.

Police were called to the store at 10765 Kenworthy on December 18 at 1:28 a.m. after three armed men wearing hoodies, facemasks, and gloves walked into the store.

Two of the men approached an employee at the store and demanded he turn over his belongings. Police say they were armed with knives and took the victim's cellphone then broke it.

The third man had a handgun on his waistband and was seen putting merchandise into a blue laundry bag.

Police say the men took about $15,000 worth of disposable vape devices and an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing from the store.

The men are described as being Hispanic, in their early 20s. One had a large build and the other two were thin. They may have driven away in a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is asked to call police or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.cselpaso.org.

Tips leading to an arrest could qualify for a cash reward.