Sun Metro offering free rides on Christmas Day

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Sun Metro shares they are spreading holiday cheer by offering FREE rides on Christmas Day. The free rides will be provided all day on December 25th to individuals of all ages. No passes are required. People can simply hop on a ride.

“Every month, Sun Metro provides more than half a million rides. To show appreciation to our customers for their continued support, and to encourage more people to try Sun Metro we are delighted to show our holiday spirit by providing free rides on Christmas Day,” said Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer.

Buses will be operating on a Sunday schedule for the holiday.