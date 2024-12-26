Teams arrive to the Borderland ahead of 91st annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Louisville Cardinals and Washington Huskies have arrived in the Sun City ahead of the 91st annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Both teams were welcomed El Paso style, with mariachi and folklorico dancers at the El Paso International Airport.

This will be Louisville's second time in the sun bowl, but they have not been to El Paso since 1958.

The last time the huskies were in the sun bowl was back in 2002 when they lost to purdue.

If you want to see the teams before the big game, you can join the sun bowl fan fiesta on Monday at the El Paso convention center.