Jordan Roberts scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Schreiner 103-44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts scored 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Schreiner 103-44 on Sunday.

Roberts went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Islanders (8-6). Dian Wright-Forde scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added three steals. Sheldon Williams shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Mountaineers were led by Beau Cervantes, who recorded nine points. Kamden Ross added seven points and three blocks.

