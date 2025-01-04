GSA releases final environment impact statement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For months the General Services Administration or GSA has conducted research to determine the best option for the Bridge for the Americas.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement found Alternative 4 which includes the removal of the commercial trucks is the best option.

Commissioner David Stout who has worked with the community and organizations like Familias Unidas del Chamizal says this is tremendous news.

"I am so proud to be part of a community that fights together for health and quality of life, and very grateful to the GSA not only for hearing residents but for digging into the facts. This is a well-reasoned, data-backed conclusion that sets a standard for infrastructure, community, and business development."

Eduardo Calvo, Executive Director at the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) says Alternative 1 would be a better option. He says a letter sent to the National Environment Policy Act program manager states there are issues with this option.