El Pasoans prepare for the possibility of snow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Snow in the Borderland seems to be in the forecast. People around the city say they are not happy about cooler temperatures, but they are prepared.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to the 20s as early as Tuesday, and there's a possibility of snow. People say they already have their blankets, coats and heater ready to handle whatever comes their way.

Car safety is another concern that comes with cooler temperatures. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers some tips to keep in mind.

Tires

Inspect your tires at least once a month and before long road trips.

It’s best to check the tires when they’re cold, meaning that they have not been driven on for at least three hours.

Check each tire’s age. Some vehicle manufacturers recommend replacing tires every six years regardless of use.

An inspection is not just about checking tire pressure and age.

for any damage or conditions that may need attention;

the tread and sidewalls for any cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks, or bumps. The tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires; and

your spare tire.

Batteries

In cold weather, gasoline and diesel engines take more battery power to start, and electric and hybrid-electric vehicles’ driving range can be reduced. Have a mechanic check your battery, charging system, belts, and for any other needed repairs or replacements.

Floor Mats

Due to slushy winter conditions, you might consider switching out your usual floor mats for thicker material or rubbery ones. Improperly installed floor mats in your vehicle could interfere with the operation of the accelerator or brake pedal, increasing the risk of a crash. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for mat installation and use retention clips to secure the mats. Always use mats that are the correct size and fit for your vehicle.

Lights

Check your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights. Be sure to also check your trailer brake lights and turn signals, if necessary.

Windshield wipers

You can quickly go through a lot of windshield wiper fluid in a single snowstorm. Make sure your vehicle’s reservoir is full of high-quality “winter” fluid with de-icer before winter weather hits. Make sure defrosters and all windshield wipers work and replace any worn blades. Consider installing heavy-duty winter wipers if you live in an area that gets a lot of snow and ice.

Cooling System

Make sure you have enough coolant in your vehicle, and that it meets the manufacturer’s specifications. See your vehicle owner’s manual for recommendations. Check the cooling system for leaks, test the coolant, and drain or replace the old coolant.

You may also want to visit your mechanic for a tune-up and ask them to check for leaks, badly worn hoses, or other needed parts, repairs, and replacements.