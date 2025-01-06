Paul L. Foster Family Foundation Commits to $2.5 million for UTEP Athletics move to Mountain West Conference

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) --- The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation has pledged a $2.5 million gift to UTEP. This will be in support of UTEP Athletics as the University is preparing to join the Mountain West Conference in July of 2026. “There is clear and growing support for our move to the Mountain West Conference,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “I am grateful for the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation’s generous gift, which will help tremendously as we make this transition and bring back strong regional rivalries for El Paso fans.”



UTEP Athletics' plans to strengthen all men's and women's sports programs, upgrade facilities and ensure operational readiness leading into next year’s Mountain West Conference transition. “UTEP’s announcement to join the Mountain West Conference is great news for the University as well as for the entire community,” said Paul Foster, President and a Director of the Foster Family Foundation. He continued, “I believe this move is a crucial step towards advancement of the University’s athletic programs, and my family’s Foundation is proud to support this effort.”









