City of Juárez to extend municipal shelter hours ahead of the cold temperatures this week

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Civil Protection Department and the city are preparing for the colder temperatures that will hit our area this week.

Juárez Rescue and Fire Departments continue to host an average of 50 people per night at its temporary shelter/warming center in downtown Juárez.

The temporary facility usually operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. housing people overnight that don't have a warm place to sleep, but with this week's temperatures, they are planning to extend operations until 9 a.m. the day after, according to Civil Protection Director Sergio Rodríguez.

This shelter is also available for homeless people, not for migrants according to Juárez authorities.

Migrants in need of a place to sleep will be taken or directed to the federal government's shelter Leona Vicario or the city's shelter Felipe Ángeles.

Director Rodríguez also mentioned they are capable of operating the shelter 24 hours if there is a need for it due to colder temperatures.

Tuesday morning, a man was found dead in the streets of Juárez near the mentioned city's warming center, unofficial reports say he died due to hypothermia.

Director Rodríguez said the Chihuahua Medical Examiner's Office along with the state Attorney General's Office will determine the cause of death.

