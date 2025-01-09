Family members and friends of El Pasoan killed in Juárez pay last respects

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The family and friends of 19-year-old Julián Rodríguez Medina gathered Thursday morning at Perches Funeral Homes in Juárez to give a last goodbye to the late teenager.

Rodríguez was fatally shot last weekend by a Chihuahua State Private Police Officer while driving in Juarez.

Family members of Rodríguez have previously said that he along with the other two passengers got scared when they saw armed officers armed in unmarked police units.

Rodríguez recently turned 19 and is the youngest son.

"He was an extremely hard worker and had three jobs, one of them working with elderly people. He was a sweet young man with a big and kind heart. He is remembered by family and friends as someone who was friendly, helpful, loving and lived life to the fullest. He loved to be around people and was often surrounded by others," said the family in a statement.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in helping the family with funeral costs and attorney services.

The Chihuahua Police Officer seen in video of the shooting taken by a passenger in the car is a member of the Chihuahua Investigation State's Agency (AEI), which is set to have a hearing on January 13 to learn what sentence he will face for shooting Rodríguez.