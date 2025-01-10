El Paso man arrested for fatal hit-and-run from December

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have arrested at 30 year-old West El Paso man for a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in December.

Police announced that German Duarte was arrested on December 19 on the charge of collision involving death for the December 5 crash on the 7300 block of North Loop in the Lower Valley. 64 year-old Irma Moreno died in the hospital following the impact and being ejected from her vehicle.

According to a release from police, Moreno was driving her 2000 Toyota Corolla east on North Loop near Hawkins when she began to make a u-turn. At the same time, Duarte was speeding westbound on North loop and struck Moreno's vehicle. Durarte fled the scene on foot after the crash.

The investigation by Special Traffic Investigators initially showed that speed on behalf of the SUV and failure to yield to traffic on behalf of the Toyota may have contributed to the crash.