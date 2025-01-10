El Paso Marathon previews route for February’s race

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Marathon is making final preparation Friday for next month's race, setting the route and locations of water stations and mile markers.

ABC-7 will be at the Eastside Sports Complex as marathon staff complete the preview drive of the full route ahead of race day on Feb. 23.

There are 4 separate tickets for the marathon that you can buy on their website. The full marathon ticket is still available for $135. The half-marathon ticket is available for $110. The 5K run/walk ticket is $55. The Kid's Race will take place on February 22nd and the ticket is for $10. Prices for all the races will rise after February 21st.

