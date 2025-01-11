Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends crews to help fight California wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced he is sending firefighters, emergency management and medical personnel to help with wildfire efforts in California.

Abbott said in a statement:

“Our hearts grieve with the entire Los Angeles community as they continue to respond to these destructive wildfires,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans know all too well the devastation wildfires can cause to our communities, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis. I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy firefighters, fire engines, and firefighting equipment to help our fellow Americans battle these wildfires. I thank all the brave firefighters and first responders who are answering the call to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. Cecilia and I pray for the victims who lost their lives and their families, the heroic men and women of CAL FIRE, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the entire state of California during this difficult time.”

More than 135 firefighters, emergency managers and medical providers will deploy immediately. The crews will also take 45 fire engines, ambulances, command vehicles, and equipment.

The efforts are being coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a state-to-state mutual aid system that helps states provide assistance to other states in need of assistance during major emergencies.