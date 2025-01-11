Skip to Content
University Medical Center of El Paso celebrates 110 years of service

Published 5:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso's county hospital is celebrating 110 years of providing healthcare to the borderplex area.

Saturday University Medical Center of El Paso held a large health fair at the El Paso Convention Center.

"We're excited to be celebrating 110 years of UMC history in the borderland. Since 1915 UMC has provided services for the community in El Paso and Las Cruces, and to people in Ciudad Juarez as well," said Estefanía S. Morgan, Administrative Director of Public Affairs at UMC-El Paso. "And so we're really excited to be able to share this very big birthday with the community. And so we're doing so with a good celebration."

UMC is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the area and the only Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke and Level 1 Stroke Center in the region. UMC is also the only hospital to have a mobile stroke unit.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

