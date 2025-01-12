The Don Haskins center sells out for the Battle of I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-- Fans from near and far, filled all 12 thousand seats at the Don Haskins Center Saturday night, for the highly anticipated Battle of I-10. This is the first UTEP sell out since 2016.

UTEP Miner fans dominated the stands but the home court advantage wasn't enough secure a win. The NMSU Aggies won 85-57. Fans I spoke to say win or lose the excitement of rivalry is what keeps them coming back.

The NMSU Aggies claimed victory tonight but it's not over for UTEP Miners, they will have a chance to redeem themselves at the next Battle of I-10 February 1st.