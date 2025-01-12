Skip to Content
News

The Don Haskins center sells out for the Battle of I-10

By
Published 1:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-- Fans from near and far, filled all 12 thousand seats at the Don Haskins Center Saturday night, for the highly anticipated Battle of I-10. This is the first UTEP sell out since 2016.

UTEP Miner fans dominated the stands but the home court advantage wasn't enough secure a win. The NMSU Aggies won 85-57. Fans I spoke to say win or lose the excitement of rivalry is what keeps them coming back.

The NMSU Aggies claimed victory tonight but it's not over for UTEP Miners, they will have a chance to redeem themselves at the next Battle of I-10 February 1st.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content