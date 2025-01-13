Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally returns to Las Cruces for first time in 14 years

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally has returned and it is taking place from January the 17 to the 19th. They are inviting the community to watch hot air balloons take to the skies once again. This is a free, family-friendly event that will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday January 17th at the downtown Plaza de Las Cruces with a balloon glow showcasing RC balloons.

The lead organizer, Christine Castillas said “We are so excited to bring the official Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally back to Las Cruces.” “I’m already looking forward to 2026. We’re talking about what to do differently and some things that are going really well that we want to improve upon,” Castillas said.

On Saturday, January 18th they are inviting you to a mass ascension of full-sized and RC balloons from the Field of Dreams. This will take place at 2300 Tashiro Dr. Ascension and is set to happen at sunrise, around 7 a.m., at the southwest lot of the Field of Dreams. The rally ends Sunday, January 19th with another sunrise mass ascension from the Field of Dreams at approximately 7 a.m.

The last rally was held in 2011, making it 14 years since balloons took to Las Cruces skies. Attendees are welcome to bring their own seating and on-leash pets are also allowed. Click here for more information.