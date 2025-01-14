Pebble Hills High School students get first “Stop the Bleed” training in 2025

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- It's taking place January 15th, 2025 in the morning. The students are learning from instructors trained as emergency medical technicians or EMT'S. They will teach them life-saving skills to save their own life or someone else’s life from a severe bleeding injury. Cristina Rodda, marketing and outreach director in charge of the Pro-action's Stop the Bleeding Program says "Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death."

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.