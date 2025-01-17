Emerging Women of Impact hosting third annual conference

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Emerging Women of Impact is hosting their third annual conference. It will take place on January 18, 2025 at 9 a.m., at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

“We are excited to offer a platform for young women to gain valuable insights from femaleleaders who have excelled in their careers,” said Arlene Vargas, Event Director. “By connectingthese young women with role models, we’re giving them the opportunity to see their potentialand realize the impact they can make."

The conference will host 300 high school girls from across the region. The event coordinators say the conference aims to empower and inspire young women, providing them with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to become the leaders of tomorrow. U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar will be this year's keynote speaker.