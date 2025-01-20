Disruption on the Paso Del Norte Bridge
Video from earlier today shows law enforcement blocking the middle of the Paso Del Norte International Bridge during the inaugural ceremonies of President Donald Trump. The video sparked reaction on social media. United States Customs and Border Protection says this is not a closure but a "limited disruptions in processing."
They said that this disruption is called a mobile field exercise and lasts for about fifteen minutes. CBP says that these exercises are routine and have limited impact on trade and travel.