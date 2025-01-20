El Pasoans have mixed feelings about Inauguration Day

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office today, Borderland residents are expressing mixed emotions about the new administration.

The El Paso County Republican Party is hosting a watch party at 9 a.m. to celebrate Trump’s inauguration. Supporters say they are ready to see the changes promised by the new administration.

“I’ve been waiting for a whole four years for him to come back in office,” Luis Carillo told ABC-7. “Hopefully like he says, this will make America great again.”

Meanwhile, local community group El Chuco Habla has organized a protest outside the federal courthouse in Downtown El Paso starting at 9:30 a.m. Organizers say they are inviting all those who are concerned about the impact of the future Trump administration.

Some residents are especially concerned about the impact the administration will have on the southern border.

“I’m kind of on the fence. I think some of it is good, but then I also feel kind of bad for the people that are trying to get in and the ones that are here already that he might try and deport,” Matthew Zubeita told ABC-7. “I wish he could do something where they can let them come in, but control it.”

President Trump has vowed to act quickly, as he says he has plans to sign executive orders on immigration immediately after being sworn in. Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, has pledged to carry out what he calls “the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen.”

“I think the last time he was in office it just seemed like there was a lot of violence,” Ivory Sheffield told ABC-7. “I’m just concerned about the safety of minorities.”

