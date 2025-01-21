Doctors warn El Pasoans to take precautions during arctic cold front

EL PASO, (TX) — The Borderland is waking up to below freezing conditions this morning and El Paso doctors are urging residents to prepare after already seeing an increase in cold-related illnesses earlier this month.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Anwar Monroy, family medicine and geriatric medicine physician, who says conditions like frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly in freezing weather, making it crucial to take precautions.

Hypothermia happens when the body drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit and can lead to confusion, shivering and unconsciousness. Frostbite is the freezing of a specific body part when skin is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for too long.

Dr. Monroy says the elderly population is more vulnerable to these conditions.

“Be prepared,” he says. “You have to be eating okay, drinking enough of fluids and also stay home if you don't need to go out.”

If you are heading outdoors make sure you layer up and also beware of slippery frozen areas.

Dr. Monroy also emphasized that the cold weather puts extra strain on the heart. This puts El Pasoans at a higher risk for heart attacks and strokes during freezing temperatures due to preexisting conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

He stressed the importance of following up with primary care doctors, monitoring blood pressure and sugar levels, and ensuring medications are in stock at all times.

Staying active is also crucial during the winter months even if it’s indoors. “Not doing anything is bad for us,” said Dr. Monroy. “This affects the circulation, joints, we develop muscle weakness.”

Dr. Monroy recommends doing chair exercises while sitting, like raising arms, raising legs, and stretching. “Keep the mind working, playing board games, playing cards, talking to friends and keep in touch with a family," he emphasize. "That's very, very important."