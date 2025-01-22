Annunciation House’s Ruben Garcia speaks on DHS policy change

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security's change in policy with making arrests in sensitive locations affects many in El Paso.

The Annunciation House is one of them. ABC-7 spoke with director Ruben Garcia, who has been involved in the business for over 50 years. He was very opposed to the new change, allowing ICE and CBP to make arrests in churches and schools.

"My first reaction was just one of great sadness... I think it exemplifies an attitude that is very, very inhuman."

He said this change has the potential to affect many in the El Paso area in more ways than one.

"They're going to ask the question, should I send my child to school? Should I go to the doctor? Is it safe for me to go to my church on Saturday or Sunday?"

