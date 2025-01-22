Skip to Content
News

Annunciation House’s Ruben Garcia speaks on DHS policy change

About 40 migrants attended an asylum workshop at the Casa Papa Francisco shelter in January 2023.
Priscilla Totiyapungprasert/El Paso Matters
About 40 migrants attended an asylum workshop at the Casa Papa Francisco shelter in January 2023.
By
Published 7:02 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security's change in policy with making arrests in sensitive locations affects many in El Paso.

The Annunciation House is one of them. ABC-7 spoke with director Ruben Garcia, who has been involved in the business for over 50 years. He was very opposed to the new change, allowing ICE and CBP to make arrests in churches and schools.

"My first reaction was just one of great sadness... I think it exemplifies an attitude that is very, very inhuman."

He said this change has the potential to affect many in the El Paso area in more ways than one.

"They're going to ask the question, should I send my child to school? Should I go to the doctor? Is it safe for me to go to my church on Saturday or Sunday?"

ABC-7 will have the full report on our 10 p.m. newscast.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content