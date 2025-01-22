El Paso District Attorney hosts annual Regional Mock Trial Competition

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso Young Lawyers Association are hosting the annual Region 19 Mock Trial Competition. This year’s competition will take place from Friday, January 24th at 3 p.m. to Saturday, January 25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the courtrooms of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

“As someone who does not have any lawyers in my family, participating in Mock Trial when I was in high school changed my life,” Montoya said. “I was exposed to the foundational aspects of our legal system, met lifelong mentors, and most importantly, learned that I very much enjoyed being an advocate for a just cause. I am so very grateful that I can now pay it forward by hosting the regional competition as your DA.”

Teams from the following ten particing high schools will face off over two days. The high schools participating are Americas (Libertas Academy), Austin, Coronado, Eastlake, El Dorado, El Paso, Franklin, Mission Early College, Northwest Early College, and Valle Verde Early College.



The mock trial is an activity that demands students learn and apply complex rules of evidence and procedure that are routinely used by many law students and lawyers. The team whose trial advocacy wins becomes Region 19 Champion and then advances to the 46th Annual Texas High School Mock Trial Competition which will be hosted from March 7th to March 8th of 2025 in in Dallas, Texas.











