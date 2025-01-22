EPCC hosting Sun City Portfolio Day

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) announced they will be hosting the Sun City Portfolio Day on Friday, January 24, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will take place at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building A Auditorium on 9050 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925.

Visual Arts students from area school districts will have the opportunity to meet and present their art portfolios to colleges and universities. EPCC is teaming up with EPISD, SISD, and YISD promote artistic talent in the region and to provide high school and EPCC students with opportunities to showcase their artwork without having to travel outside the city. EPCC students could be offered a scholarship to certain colleges and universities, including UTEP, Texas, and NMSU, among others.