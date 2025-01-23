The City of El Paso hosting Grand Re-opening Ceremony for Veterans Recreation Center

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the public to the grand re-opening ceremony of the Veterans Recreation Center. It's happening Monday, January 27, 2025 at 4 p.m. at 5301 Salem Drive El Paso, TX 79924. The recreation center received a $1.5 million remodel thanks to the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

Some of the renovations to the facility included new centralized restrooms, game room expansion, new reception desks new surveillance system (CCTV) and nterior improvements such as floors, paint, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. The City of El Paso’s says this project is part of their commitment to enhance the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.