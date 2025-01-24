Mescalero Apache Tribe member questioned by ICE

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe was questioned in a public space in Ruidoso by ICE officers earlier this week.

The tribe confirmed rumors of the incident through a letter on their Facebook page detailing the events. Tribe President Thora Padilla stated in the letter that ICE agents were questioning a family in line at a store, then started to question the tribe member. She told ABC-7 it was very concerning.

"I just really couldn't believe it. I mean, you know, we are all aware, you know, with the new administration, you know, with the new president, that there were going to be some major changes, but this was not anything our people or our government expected."

