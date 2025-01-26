EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Middle school students from across the borderland had the chance to learn about careers in healthcare at the 14th annual Borderland students explore healthcare careers at Medventure for Your Future.

The event was hosted by Texas Tech Health El Paso on Saturday.

Students got to participate in interactive, hands-on activities and workshops, ranging from investigating crime scenes to performing brain surgery.

Students met with doctors, dentists, scientists, nurses, and exhibitors to explore a variety of exciting careers.