Skip to Content
News

Borderland students explore healthcare careers at Medventure for Your Future

KVIA
By
Published 5:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Middle school students from across the borderland had the chance to learn about careers in healthcare at the 14th annual Borderland students explore healthcare careers at Medventure for Your Future.

The event was hosted by Texas Tech Health El Paso on Saturday.

Students got to participate in interactive, hands-on activities and workshops, ranging from investigating crime scenes to performing brain surgery.

Students met with doctors, dentists, scientists, nurses, and exhibitors to explore a variety of exciting careers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content