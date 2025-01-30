Local passengers at the El Paso International Airport react to deadly D.C plane crash

ABC-7 went to the El Paso International Airport to talk to passengers about how they feel taking to the skies after the deadly plane crash in Washington D.C.

Some passengers say while they're devastated by the tragedy they still feel a plane is the safest option.

"It happens very rarely I'm in a plane, what is it? 60% of my time and I've never had any issues. So flying is still safer than swimming with sharks," said Manual, a passenger flying to Miami.

Others felt anxiety boarding their flight. The Smith sisters flew from Dallas to El Paso and they said they couldn't help but think of the crash in D.C.

"It was a little nerve wracking, but the flight was really short. It's just an hour and 26 minutes. But you can't help to think about, you know, possibly crashing," said Jocelyn Smith.