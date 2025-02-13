El Paso CBP officer accused of human smuggling and drug trafficking to appear in federal court  

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer arrested for human smuggling and drug trafficking on the El Paso border is set to appear in federal court Thursday morning.

32-year-old Manuel Perez Jr. was arrested by federal agents Saturday, February 8 at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry. Prosecutors say he allegedly used his position to allow undocumented noncitizens into the United States and conspired to distribute cocaine across multiple states.

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Perez Jr. allegedly allowed a gray Nissan Pathfinder driven by an undocumented noncitizen to cross through the Paso del Norte Port of Entry at least seven times between December 2023 and November 2024. He is also accused of working with drug traffickers since 2019, allegedly conspiring to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine in Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina.

Perez Jr. faces four human smuggling-related charges and one drug trafficking charge. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for human smuggling, three to 10 years in prison for each of the three additional human smuggling charges and 10 years to life for drug trafficking.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said this is a “disgusting betrayal of our patriotic Customs and Border Protection officers, but of our nation and the American people,” adding he will be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said Perez Jr.’s actions “tarnished the badge” and “undermined the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

CBP responded to an arrest with a statement to ABC-7, “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We defer to the office of the U.S. Attorney for anything further on this matter.”

Perez Jr. remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail without bond. Federal prosecutors have asked that he be held without bail.

ABC-7 learned Perez Jr. has hired attorney Ruben Ortiz for his defense.

Perez Jr.’s arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel Torres.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC-7 for the latest updates.