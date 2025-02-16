20th Sunland Derby: ‘Getaway Car’ wins 20 qualifying points for Kentucky Derby

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A total of eight horses raced in the Sunland Derby Sunday afternoon, fighting for a first place finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The heavily favored 'Getaway Car' took the lead in the first stretch, but 'Caldera' gained momentum to be neck and neck with 'Getaway Car' in the final stretch.

'Getaway Car' ended up getting the win by a nose, earning 20 qualifying points to this year's Kentucky Derby.

The announcer said this was "the most dramatic win in Sunland Derby history."

ABC-7 was able to catch up with winning jockey Juan J. Hernandez after his big win

"Yeah, I'm really happy to win the Derby," said Hernandez.

"I was here like 6 years ago and I finished second. [Getaway Car] is a really nice horse. [Caldera] is a really good horse too. He passed me, but my horse came back. He showed that he wanted to win the race," added Hernandez.