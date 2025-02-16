Skip to Content
News

20th Sunland Derby: ‘Getaway Car’ wins 20 qualifying points for Kentucky Derby

By
Published 11:05 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A total of eight horses raced in the Sunland Derby Sunday afternoon, fighting for a first place finish to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The heavily favored 'Getaway Car' took the lead in the first stretch, but 'Caldera' gained momentum to be neck and neck with 'Getaway Car' in the final stretch.

'Getaway Car' ended up getting the win by a nose, earning 20 qualifying points to this year's Kentucky Derby.

The announcer said this was "the most dramatic win in Sunland Derby history."

ABC-7 was able to catch up with winning jockey Juan J. Hernandez after his big win

"Yeah, I'm really happy to win the Derby," said Hernandez.

"I was here like 6 years ago and I finished second. [Getaway Car] is a really nice horse. [Caldera] is a really good horse too. He passed me, but my horse came back. He showed that he wanted to win the race," added Hernandez.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content