Texas lawmakers to require sheriffs to work on deportations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Tribune is reporting a Texas Senate panel on Monday discussed a bill that would require sheriffs to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Several Texas counties with more than 10,000 residents would be mandated to partner with ICE under Senate Bill 8, filed by state Sen. Charles Schwertner.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced last week a second round of Top 40 priority Bills for the 2025 legislative session, including Senate Bill 8 which will require local law enforcement to assist the federal government's deportation efforts.

“Just because a bill is not included in my top 40 priorities does not mean it is not a priority for me or the Senate. Hundreds of bills will pass the Senate this session, all of which are important to Texans statewide. Many other priorities are also included in our state budget, such as border security, hiring more Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and enhancing statewide disaster relief," Lt. Gov. Patrick said in a statement.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and other local Texas lawmakers to learn more about how local sheriff's deputies would work with federal law enforcement on President Trump's mass deportation plans.