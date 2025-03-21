Let’s get teens talking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents and caregivers play a critical role in kids' emotional well-being, but our rapidly changing world can make us feel miles apart. How do we know what their biggest challenges and fears are, and how do we get them to open up?

A recent CDC survey of youth recently revealed what kids are worried about most. An alarming number of young people report experiences of violence, and an increase in suicidal thoughts and behavior. This is especially true for girls and members of the LGBTQ-plus community.

Experts say it's critical for parents to talk to their children and teens about mental health. Emergence Health Netowrk counselor Lupita Pena says starting heavy conversations can be hard, but there are some strategies you can use.

"Have very specific questions," says Pena. "Think of questions with more substance to it. Specific examples. What was the favorite part of your day and why? When asking about a specific teacher, use the name and be specific when asking about friends, not just asking 'how is everybody?'"

Pena says parents and caregivers should also open up about their own days. Tell your teen what you liked or didn't like about your day, for example, to start the conversation.

A good resource is a website called sounditouttogether.org. It has examples of questions prompts, and more strategies to initiate conversations with children and teenagers. There are also free tips, conversation starters and tools to help.