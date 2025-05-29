Skip to Content
Borderland leaders, officials speak about Texas sheriffs working with ICE

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officer is seen in this file photo from the agency.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas House approved Senate Bill 8 over the weekend, which is set to mandate some local sheriff's offices in the state to form collaborations with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

El Paso County would be one of those Texas counties set to work with ICE if Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs the bill.

ABC-7 spoke with Texas Senator César Blanco and El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte about how this bill could impact local enforcement and operations in the county.

Heriberto Perez

