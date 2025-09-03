EP Children’s Hospital gives treat to kids as Cancer Awareness Month begins

EL PASO (KVIA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month with programs set all throughout the next 30 days at a number of hospitals and medical facilities.

On Tuesday at the El Paso Children's Hospital, staff, volunteers, parents, patients, law enforcementer and many more all too part in a special dance session in order to keep their minds off of cancer, and into pure positivity.

El Paso County Corrections Officer Suracy Gonzalez was "twistin' it up" as El Paso Children's Hospital continued its theme of "Do The Twist" to put smiles on kids faces, as music echoed through the speakers.

Suracy Gonzalez said, "I do events like this also to support the families, because if I child gets diagnosed with cancer, the family struggles as well, parents, we have to quit our jobs, and lose our jobs, because have to be their with our kids when they get sick or diagnosed."

Suracy's daughter, Mia, died of cancer just a couple weeks away from her third birthday, so, now, through events like this one, Suracy continues to give back.

"These kids need the support from everybody, including the community, and I believe that if we do events like this, it'll bring more awareness, and hopefully more funding so no child will battle cancer alone," said Suracy.

Many people don't realize that over 400,000 kids each year, including adolescents under the age of 20, are stricken with cancer. It affects more than just our borderland, and events like this take place all around, not just here at the El Paso Children's hospital.

