City of Juárez encourages residents to issue ecological sticker

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez has been encouraging all local residents with Chihuahua license plates to obtain the ecological or eco-friendly sticker since the summer to avoid fines or traffic tickets, which serves as a registration sticker.

Through its Ecology Department, the city has been placing these ecological stickers for decades, but now it has started to enforce them again since October 1.

Residents crossing from El Paso to Juárez with Texas or New Mexico license plates do not need to obtain this "registration" sticker, as they already have the respective state-issued one.

If Juárez Road Safety Coordination agents pull you over and you don't have the sticker, you will receive a fine starting from around 2,000 Mexican pesos, or about $110.

Long lines of up to hours have been seen south of the border for those people trying to pass the vehicular inspection to get the 'engomado ecológico.'

Around 32 different locations are available across the city to issue the ecological sticker, with one of the closest being near Juárez University and the Juárez Red "X" next to the Bridge of the Americas.

The cost of eco-friendly stickers for private cars in Ciudad Juárez in 2025 is 339.43 Mexican pesos for gasoline vehicles and 470 Mexican pesos for diesel vehicles, which is about $18.53 and $25.61, respectively.

ABC-7 spoke with the director of the Juárez Ecology Department; more updates in later newscasts.