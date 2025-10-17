5 Facts about mental illness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An estimated one in five adults live with a mental illness. That's why awareness is so important.

"Some of the most important innovations that we've had in the history of humans have been developed by people who also have mental health conditions," says clinical neuropsychologist Scott Langenecker.

He says there are five things we should know when it comes to mental health. First, don't limit your expectations for those with mental illness. Second, care is available like never before, thanks to technology, like video conferencing.

More people who are struggling are being reached and receiving personalized, high-quality care.

Third, it's important to look at people in a holistic way.

Fourth, Langenecker says we need to shift how we feel about mental health, by focusing on today and tomorrow rather than the past.

If someone struggling had a bad day, learn from it and use that knowledge for a better tomorrow.

And finally, you can make a difference in someone's life if they're struggling by simply checking on them.

If suicidal ideation is involved, Langenecker says you should encourage them to call 9-8-8. That number works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you see someone struggling, please reach out.