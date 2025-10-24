Time is running out for government websites to fix accessibility issues

ProStockStudio // Shutterstock

Whether paying taxes, renewing licenses, or accessing public records, government websites have become the primary gateway for essential resident services. Municipalities across the country have digitized everything from utility bill payments to service requests, making online portals the front door to local government.

For residents, these online portals increasingly define the resident experience, shaping how people engage with their communities. As governments modernize and digitize, accessibility becomes central to ensuring that all residents can easily use and benefit from these online services.

However, studies from AudioEye and CivicPlus® reveal that there are still a number of barriers to overcome and issues to address with web accessibility, just as new federal requirements approach for state and local agencies to make their services usable by people with disabilities.

AudioEye’s 2025 Digital Accessibility Index (DAI), which analyzed nearly 35,000 government web pages across almost 800 websites, found that government sites have an average of 307 accessibility violations per page, with more than half failing basic keyboard navigation requirements. The analysis reflects a nationwide sample of government websites across various platforms and providers. While CivicPlus continuously monitors and improves accessibility across its products, this research highlights the broader industry challenge faced by governments of all sizes.

Meanwhile, a separate CivicPlus survey conducted with non-profit research company CivicPulse of over 1,000 local government officials revealed that most don’t understand what the upcoming federal regulations will require them to fix.

The findings come as the first Department of Justice compliance deadline approaches in April 2026, when many state and local governments will be required to meet accessibility standards under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Keyboard navigation failures top all industries

According to AudioEye’s DAI, government sites showed the worst performance for keyboard accessibility, an essential feature for users who can’t operate a mouse or use a touch screen, with 51% of pages containing navigation failures. This was higher than any other industry.

The study also found government pages averaged 15.3 inaccessible images lacking proper descriptions, 6.8 forms without clear labels, and 75.4 color contrast violations per page. These technical issues create real barriers: A veteran who relies on screen reader software can’t complete a disability benefits application, or a resident with motor impairments can’t pay property taxes online.

Government websites performed worse than retail, healthcare, finance, and other sectors across multiple accessibility measures, despite handling essential public services that residents have a legal right to access.

Knowledge Gap Persists Among Local Leaders

While the technical problems are widespread, the CivicPlus survey reveals an equally concerning awareness gap among local officials. Though an astounding 84% agree that accessible websites build community trust, only 13% feel very familiar with the DOJ’s specific requirements.

More troubling, 38% of respondents had never heard of the federal accessibility requirements at all.

This knowledge gap becomes critical given that 75% of officials consider web accessibility a priority, yet lack understanding of what compliance actually entails.

The survey identified the real barriers preventing progress: 41% cite insufficient staff time, 35% point to budget limitations, and 32% lack necessary training. Most local governments operate without dedicated accessibility specialists, leaving overstretched IT teams to navigate complex compliance requirements without proper expertise.

Legal Rules Shift Toward Government Accountability

Unlike private companies, which face unclear accessibility standards, government entities will soon operate under explicit federal regulations. The DOJ’s Title II rule creates both a compliance pathway for prepared governments and significant legal exposure for those that fall short.

Digital accessibility litigation has already exceeded 4,000 cases annually, with the trend accelerating. While current lawsuits primarily target private businesses, the 2026 government deadline fundamentally changes enforcement dynamics.

The regulatory clarity means non-compliant governments will have little legal protection after the deadline, especially as resident expectations for digital government services continue to rise (CivicPlus, 2025).

Resource Constraints Drive Need for External Partnerships

Given the capability gaps revealed in the aforementioned studies, most governments require external support to meet compliance deadlines while building long-term accessibility expertise.

Successful approaches combine automated scanning technology with human expertise to address both obvious violations and subtle usability barriers that automated tools miss. Government websites handle complex transactions, from permit applications to tax payments, that require specialized knowledge to make them truly accessible.

Companies like CivicPlus and AudioEye have developed solutions specifically addressing public sector challenges, from budget constraints to procurement complexity. The partnership models provide immediate technical fixes while building internal government capacity for sustainable accessibility practices. For example, McLennan County, Texas, partnered with CivicPlus and AudioEye to simplify accessibility and reduce the burden on its in-house IT team. By combining automation with expert support, the County was able to modernize its digital services, improve compliance, and save significant staff time while directly improving the resident experience.

“Web accessibility at the local government level is imperative,” said Mike Paciello, Chief Accessibility Officer at AudioEye. “With an increasing number of residents relying on digital services, delivering government websites that are accessible and usable is crucial for both legal adherence and for providing equitable access to all.”

Rather than viewing accessibility as a compliance burden, leading organizations treat it as an opportunity to modernize their digital infrastructure and improve the resident experience for all community members. Here are a few places to consider:

Find an internal champion. Identify someone within your organization who can advocate for accessibility, raise awareness, and ensure it becomes part of standard digital planning.

Partner with accessibility experts. Look for providers that offer comprehensive accessibility solutions that combine automated scanning with human expertise, and understand government challenges while providing both immediate technical fixes and long-term training to build your team's capabilities.

Start with your most-used services. Focus first on online payment systems, permit applications, public meeting access, and contact forms — the digital services residents use most frequently.

Build accessibility into new systems. Require any new website tools or digital services to meet the standards outlined in the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) from the outset to avoid costly fixes later.

Set organizational goals related to accessibility. Create a roadmap with a work-back schedule with key milestones to meet the deadline, such as outlined in W3C’s Accessibility Maturity Model. This will establish a good faith effort to become compliant and a means to bring your residents along on the journey.

It’s Not Too Late to Build Accessible, Compliant Digital Services

It’s not too late to act, but the window for compliance is narrowing. Governments that begin accessibility work now still have a clear path to demonstrate meaningful progress and compliance readiness before the April 2026 deadline. Taking proactive steps today can help agencies avoid the cost and risk of rushed, last-minute fixes while showing a good-faith effort toward meeting federal standards.

By addressing accessibility now, agencies can also unlock broader benefits such as streamlined user experiences, clearer navigation, and improved resident satisfaction with digital services. These enhancements not only meet legal requirements but also strengthen trust between governments and the communities they serve.

The compliance deadline represents an opportunity and mandate for government websites to fulfill their fundamental purpose of serving all community members equally. The governments that act decisively will emerge with stronger, more inclusive digital services that better serve their entire communities.

