SNAP Benefits in New Mexico could end due to the government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The government shutdown is affecting SNAP benefits across the nation.

If the government doesn't reopen by November 1st, food assistance will be threatened for hundreds of thousands of people in New Mexico.

Local food banks in Las Cruces such as Casa de Peregrinos says they have dealt with crises in the past such as the government shutdown of 2018 and the Covid-19 Pandemic. They are now preparing for increased need once more in their community.

Casa de Peregrinos say they have continued to survive through the generosity of the community.

In the state of New Mexico, 460,000 people rely on SNAP benefits, 21 percent of it's population. This participation rate is the highest in the nation.

Governor Michelle Lujan Crisham says her administration is immediately evaluating every available legal and administrative option under this guidance, working closely with New Mexico's Health Care, Authority, food banks and community partners to protect vulnerable families.

She further says they are expedititng the they $8 million allocated for food banks, though that's only a faction of the $80 to $90 million in monthly snap benefits that New Mexicans rely on.