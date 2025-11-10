The healing power of sound

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Veronica Verdin still remembers the first day she went to a sound healing session. It changed the course of her life.

"I wasy crying, I was laughing, I was screaming. All the emotions came running through my nervous system," Verdin says. Fast forward three years, and she herself is a certified sound healer. She says studying frequencies and holistic healing has changed her.

"I used to react on the spot and let anxiety and challenges and fears run my life. With all of this, ///I don't stay in those bad emotions for more than 5 minutes. I'm able to re-set myself, and have a different perspective, Verdin adds.

Sound healing is an ancient practice that uses sound vibrations for wellness. It reduces stress, fatigue, and depression. Instruments like drums, singing bowls, gongs or music are among the most popular ways to create relaxation.

"To get to the neuroscience aspect, we're all neurovibrational beings. When we take different tones of vibrations and sound, we're accessing different places in our own bodies that resonate with that same sound vibration," Presley says.

Studies show that sound can have a measurable impact on brain waves, heart rate and other physiological processes.

Fans of sound therapy say it can relieve stress, help with physical and mental health, enhance focus and clairy, and help them heal spiritually and emotionally. But sound therapy isn't a cure all, and it may not be right for everyone.

Licensed Professional Counselor and Brain Coach Traci Presley say sound therapy and medication can be combined, and those interested should contact their doctor.

" I would never want anyone to think it's going to automatically cure their depression or anxiety. It's part of the coping skill that's going to help them get out of the loop of anxiety or a disorder."

Sound healing is not recommended for some people with sound sensitivity, epilepsy, severe mental health conditions or heart issues. These people should ask a doctor first.

For Veronica, it's an alternative to the anxiety medication she tried in the past. She encourages others who are interested to dip their toes in the water and try attending a session.

"I'm like, please everyone. You've got to try this. It's like life changing. I've been doing it 3 years and I feel like I've been to therapy 30 years," Verdin says.