Bulgaria doctors visit Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two physicians from Bulgaria spent nearly two weeks in El Paso observing how emergency medicine is taught and practiced at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and University Medical Center (TTHEP).

Dr. Gergana Voynova, a senior cardiology fellow at the Medical University of Sofia, said she traveled more than 6,000 miles to better understand how coordinated teams manage emergency care in the Borderland.

“My motivation is to do better health care in cardiovascular and emergency medicine,” Voynova said. “My impressions are very good.”

During their visit, Voynova and fellow physician Dr. Petar Kalaidzhiev shadowed departments across TTHEP El Paso, including the emergency department, the medical intensive care unit, cardiology and various community clinics. Both doctors said they were especially impressed by the team-based approach to patient care.

“Everything is very well organized,” Voynova said. “People here are working in a team, and I am just very impressed.”

Their visit was part of a growing academic partnership between TTHEP El Paso and the Medical University of Sofia. The exchange is led by Dr. Radosveta Wells, an associate professor and program director for the internal medicine residency program, who also graduated from the Sofia university.

“It elevates our level of teaching quite a bit,” Wells said. “It is very useful for us as educators to meet with other partners, and we’re learning from them as well.”

Kalaidzhiev, who specializes in emergency medicine, said Bulgaria lacks the type of simulation-based training he saw in El Paso.

“In Bulgaria, we don’t have a simulation center like this,” he said. “I hope we can bring a lot of experience so doctors can practice and be ready for a real-time emergency.”

Voynova said she believes the experience will help young physicians in her country respond more quickly in high-stakes situations.

“It will be very helpful,” she said. “It makes young doctors act faster, because every minute in an emergency is important.”

Texas Tech officials say they hope the partnership will continue, allowing more international physicians to collaborate and share training methods.

