ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, temps expected in the 70s by lunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are anticipating another beautiful day in the Borderland. Dry and calm with temperatures well above average by lunchtime.

We are waking up to chilly temps in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning but by afternoon temps will feel much different.

We will see temps climb to well above average by afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 73, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 70.

We will also remain calm and dry perfect for any outdoor festive plans.

Saturday will be warm as well in the 70s but by Sunday morning a back door cold front will enter the region, dropping temps and hiking winds for Sunday morning as well.