2 dead, 8 injured in Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (KVIA) - The mayor of Rhode Island, Brett Smiley confirms two people died and eight received critical injuries after a shooting at Brown University.

An alert to students and staff was sent out at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time of an active shooter in the engineering building of the university.

The alert stated : "There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice."

Final exams were underway at the time of the shooting according to Brown University.

The Providence Police Department's Deputy Chief described the suspected shooter as being a male dressed in black. Police do not have anyone in custody and they continue to search for the suspect.

Mayor Smiley briefed the public and emphasized there is a shelter-in-place in effect for the campus. The community to continue to shelter in place.

President Donald Trump said the FBI is on the scene after he was briefed on the shooting.

"What a terrible thing it is, and all we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt," said Trump.