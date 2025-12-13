Multi-area agencies respond to train fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crews with the White Sands Missile Range, Fort Bliss Fire and Emergency Services, and the Otero County Fire-EMS District 1 responded to a train fire along Highway 54.

It happened in the area of mile marker 27. Otero County Fire-EMS District 1 responded first and requested the other agencies for mutual aid "due to extended response times", according to a post by the Otero County Fire-EMS District 1.

Members of the Fort Bliss Fire and Emergency Services and WSMR Fire arrived and started fire suppression efforts.

The Otero County Fire-EMS District 1 stated mutual aid can "make a huge impact" in their service district due to it's size.

The fire was put out safely and contained to a single unit of the train.