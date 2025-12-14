Police ask for help finding “hit and run” driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police need the public's help in finding the driver they ay hit a man causing serious injuries then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is featuring this incident as their Crime of the Week and are helping police gather information on the events of Nov. 17.

According to police reports, a 70-year-old man was walking along the 1500 block of Gene Torres in East El Paso just after 6 p.m. when he was struck by a car as he crossed the street.

The was on Vista del Sol turning onto Gene Torres at "a high rate of speed" according to police.

In a security video released by police, the man is seen as he is attempting to cross and is hit by a silver or gray 4-door sedan. The driver then speeds away without stopping to render aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 815-566-8477 or you can submit a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.