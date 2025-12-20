Skip to Content
Anthony Police investigate shots fired call

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Anthony New Mexico Police Department issued a community alert after reports of "shots fired" in the area of Madison Street.

The area where the shots were reported just after 1 a.m. and were heard in the area near Anthony Elementary School, a daycare and an apartment complex.

Police say no injuries or deaths were reported and that they are currently investigating.

Police asked the community in a post to "rely on official updates and report any credible information."

